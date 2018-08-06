App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:16 PM IST

Dena Bank standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 742.74 crore

Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 742.74 crore and net loss was Rs 721.71 crore.

 
 
Dena Bank has reported its results for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 742.74 crore and net loss was Rs 721.71 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs 675.05 crore and net loss was Rs 132.65 crore..
Dena Bank shares closed at 16.25 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.65% returns over the last 6 months and -51.20% over the last 12 months.
Dena Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,502.65 1,315.72 1,498.44
(b) Income on Investment 691.30 671.41 708.38
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 4.46 11.67 51.12
(d) Others 50.21 68.58 125.05
Other Income 161.39 323.30 237.29
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 1,505.88 1,566.86 1,707.94
Employees Cost 418.46 402.37 399.72
Other Expenses 225.71 246.02 223.84
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 259.96 175.43 288.78
Provisions And Contingencies 1,118.75 1,991.30 522.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -858.79 -1,815.87 -233.70
Tax -137.08 -590.45 -101.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -721.71 -1,225.42 -132.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -721.71 -1,225.42 -132.65
Equity Share Capital 2,259.05 2,259.05 787.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 5,850.73 5,850.73 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 80.74 80.74 68.55
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.19 -11.51 -1.69
Diluted EPS -3.19 -11.51 -1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.19 -11.51 -1.69
Diluted EPS -3.19 -11.51 -1.34
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 15,866.11 16,361.44 12,994.16
ii) Net NPA 6,704.31 7,838.78 7,797.16
i) % of Gross NPA 22.69 22.04 17.37
ii) % of Net NPA 11.04 11.95 11.22
Return on Assets % -2.43 -4.07 -0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:04 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Dena Bank #Results

