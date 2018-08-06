Dena Bank standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 742.74 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,502.65 1,315.72 1,498.44 (b) Income on Investment 691.30 671.41 708.38 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 4.46 11.67 51.12 (d) Others 50.21 68.58 125.05 Other Income 161.39 323.30 237.29 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 1,505.88 1,566.86 1,707.94 Employees Cost 418.46 402.37 399.72 Other Expenses 225.71 246.02 223.84 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 259.96 175.43 288.78 Provisions And Contingencies 1,118.75 1,991.30 522.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -858.79 -1,815.87 -233.70 Tax -137.08 -590.45 -101.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -721.71 -1,225.42 -132.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -721.71 -1,225.42 -132.65 Equity Share Capital 2,259.05 2,259.05 787.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 5,850.73 5,850.73 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. 80.74 80.74 68.55 b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.19 -11.51 -1.69 Diluted EPS -3.19 -11.51 -1.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.19 -11.51 -1.69 Diluted EPS -3.19 -11.51 -1.34 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 15,866.11 16,361.44 12,994.16 ii) Net NPA 6,704.31 7,838.78 7,797.16 i) % of Gross NPA 22.69 22.04 17.37 ii) % of Net NPA 11.04 11.95 11.22 Return on Assets % -2.43 -4.07 -0.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited