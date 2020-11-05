Deepak Fert Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 455.70 crore, up 18.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.70 crore in September 2020 up 18.5% from Rs. 384.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.00 crore in September 2020 up 417.48% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.44 crore in September 2020 up 60.33% from Rs. 53.29 crore in September 2019.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 4.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2019.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 144.15 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.04% returns over the last 6 months and 36.73% over the last 12 months.