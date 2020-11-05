172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|deepak-fert-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-455-70-crore-up-18-5-y-o-y-6071641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deepak Fert Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 455.70 crore, up 18.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn are:

Net Sales at Rs 455.70 crore in September 2020 up 18.5% from Rs. 384.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.00 crore in September 2020 up 417.48% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.44 crore in September 2020 up 60.33% from Rs. 53.29 crore in September 2019.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 4.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2019.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 144.15 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.04% returns over the last 6 months and 36.73% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations455.70489.12384.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations455.70489.12384.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials170.95150.11203.36
Purchase of Traded Goods223.04125.34126.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-54.212.74-2.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.0423.9917.04
Depreciation18.4818.7919.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.7232.371.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.68135.7819.02
Other Income15.284.4614.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.96140.2433.47
Interest18.8021.2521.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.16118.9911.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax48.16118.9911.98
Tax11.1629.914.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.0089.087.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.0089.087.15
Equity Share Capital89.2889.2888.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.149.980.81
Diluted EPS4.059.720.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.149.980.81
Diluted EPS4.059.720.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

