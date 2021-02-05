MARKET NEWS

Deepak Fert Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 422.13 crore, up 29.04% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn are:

Net Sales at Rs 422.13 crore in December 2020 up 29.04% from Rs. 327.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2020 up 31.07% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.52 crore in December 2020 up 26.04% from Rs. 67.06 crore in December 2019.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2019.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 167.45 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 89.12% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations422.13455.70327.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations422.13455.70327.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials174.60170.95151.56
Purchase of Traded Goods58.15223.0490.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.14-54.21-1.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.4422.0415.89
Depreciation18.1918.4817.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.0223.7241.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.5951.6811.38
Other Income12.7415.2838.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.3366.9649.86
Interest20.6018.8022.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.7348.1627.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax45.7348.1627.47
Tax12.3611.162.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.3737.0025.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.3737.0025.46
Equity Share Capital102.6889.2889.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.334.142.85
Diluted EPS3.334.052.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.334.142.85
Diluted EPS3.334.052.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Deepak Fert #Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:33 am

