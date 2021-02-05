Deepak Fert Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 422.13 crore, up 29.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.13 crore in December 2020 up 29.04% from Rs. 327.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2020 up 31.07% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.52 crore in December 2020 up 26.04% from Rs. 67.06 crore in December 2019.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2019.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 167.45 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 89.12% over the last 12 months.