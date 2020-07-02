App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:03 AM IST

Deepak Fert Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.95 crore, down 0.06% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,292.95 crore in March 2020 down 0.06% from Rs. 1,293.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.41 crore in March 2020 up 394.7% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.77 crore in March 2020 up 19.15% from Rs. 112.27 crore in March 2019.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2019.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 116.85 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,292.951,119.491,293.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,292.951,119.491,293.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials940.27631.51679.39
Purchase of Traded Goods-108.33139.53194.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks85.8023.0362.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost77.9266.8573.67
Depreciation53.2354.1043.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses177.70150.04195.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.3654.4345.06
Other Income14.1841.2923.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.5495.7268.91
Interest58.1160.5357.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.4335.1911.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.4335.1911.53
Tax0.114.735.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3230.466.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3230.466.39
Minority Interest-0.09-0.30-0.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.18-0.15-1.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.4130.014.53
Equity Share Capital89.2889.2988.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.533.360.51
Diluted EPS2.533.360.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.533.360.51
Diluted EPS2.533.360.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

