Deepak Fert Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.95 crore, down 0.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,292.95 crore in March 2020 down 0.06% from Rs. 1,293.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.41 crore in March 2020 up 394.7% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.77 crore in March 2020 up 19.15% from Rs. 112.27 crore in March 2019.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2019.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 116.85 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.