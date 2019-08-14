Deepak Fert Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,122.20 crore, down 49.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,122.20 crore in June 2019 down 49.59% from Rs. 2,226.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.90 crore in June 2019 down 72.6% from Rs. 36.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.82 crore in June 2019 down 17.25% from Rs. 155.68 crore in June 2018.

Deepak Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2018.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 86.10 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.54% returns over the last 6 months and -68.29% over the last 12 months.