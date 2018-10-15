DB Corp Q2 PAT may dip 25.6% YoY to Rs. 58.5 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects DB Corp to report net profit at Rs. 58.5 crore down 25.6% year-on-year (down 40% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 589.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 36.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 106.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.