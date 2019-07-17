App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DB Corp Q1 PAT may dip 4.4% YoY to Rs. 93.3 cr: Kotak

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 615.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects DB Corp to report net profit at Rs. 93.3 crore down 4.4% year-on-year (up 71.3% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 615.4 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 54.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 161.2 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #DB Corp #earnings #Kotak #media #Result Poll

