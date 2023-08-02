Dalmia Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 833.88 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 833.88 crore in June 2023 down 11.13% from Rs. 938.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.34 crore in June 2023 up 24.5% from Rs. 49.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.63 crore in June 2023 up 17.24% from Rs. 108.86 crore in June 2022.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.09 in June 2022.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 377.75 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 4.37% over the last 12 months.