    Dalmia Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 833.88 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 833.88 crore in June 2023 down 11.13% from Rs. 938.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.34 crore in June 2023 up 24.5% from Rs. 49.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.63 crore in June 2023 up 17.24% from Rs. 108.86 crore in June 2022.

    Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.09 in June 2022.

    Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 377.75 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 4.37% over the last 12 months.

    Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations833.881,149.04938.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations833.881,149.04938.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials418.901,089.93230.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods----16.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks184.12-297.23476.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.5151.8642.17
    Depreciation30.5633.6827.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.8796.7570.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.92174.0573.96
    Other Income9.1512.617.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.07186.6681.32
    Interest9.879.2911.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.20177.3769.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax87.20177.3769.86
    Tax25.8652.1020.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.34125.2749.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---1.11-0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.34124.1649.27
    Equity Share Capital16.1916.1916.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5815.346.09
    Diluted EPS7.5815.346.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5815.346.09
    Diluted EPS7.5815.346.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

