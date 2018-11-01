Dalmia Bharat Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.00 crore, down 32.35% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 37.00 crore in September 2018 down 32.35% from Rs. 54.69 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in September 2018 down 79.39% from Rs. 43.66 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.00 crore in September 2018 down 72.7% from Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2017.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.91 in September 2017.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 2,100.70 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.11% returns over the last 6 months and -29.79% over the last 12 months.