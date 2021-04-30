MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dalmia Bharat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.00 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.00 crore in March 2021 up 11.43% from Rs. 35.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2021 down 93.06% from Rs. 72.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2021 down 86.21% from Rs. 87.00 crore in March 2020.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.76 in March 2020.

Close

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,537.50 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.07% returns over the last 6 months and 194.91% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations39.0038.0035.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations39.0038.0035.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.0021.0019.00
Depreciation3.004.002.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.007.0013.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.006.001.00
Other Income16.009.0084.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0015.0085.00
Interest4.002.001.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0013.0084.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.0013.0084.00
Tax--4.0012.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.009.0072.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.009.0072.00
Equity Share Capital37.0037.0039.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.473.76
Diluted EPS0.280.473.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.473.76
Diluted EPS0.280.473.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Dalmia Bharat #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:36 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.