Dalmia Bharat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.00 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.00 crore in March 2021 up 11.43% from Rs. 35.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2021 down 93.06% from Rs. 72.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2021 down 86.21% from Rs. 87.00 crore in March 2020.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.76 in March 2020.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,537.50 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.07% returns over the last 6 months and 194.91% over the last 12 months.