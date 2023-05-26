Dalal Street Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 184.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 184.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 108.46% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Dalal Street EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.85 in March 2022.

Dalal Street shares closed at 240.05 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.64% over the last 12 months.