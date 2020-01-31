App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur India's Q3 in line; here are highlights of analyst call

The company made provision of Rs 20 crore on account of impairment of treasury investment due to rating downgrade.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dabur India has posted in-line numbers in the quarter ended December 2019, with net profit at Rs 400 crore. The company reported a profit of Rs 367.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company’s revenue was up 7 percent at Rs 2,353 crore against Rs 2,199.2 crore, YoY.

Here are highlights of Dabur India's earnings call, collated by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

The volume growth is expected to remain in mid to high single digit from India business this fiscal.

The company is premiumising juice portfolio by launching Real Aloe Vera premium juice at Rs 110.

The company has launched brands in hair oil in Rs 10-20 price point, which is doing well. The company also plans to launches few premium-end products.

The company expects to maintain margin, any expansion in gross margin will be invested back. The company is covered till fourth quarter in terms of input prices.

The company is focused towards market share gain and volume improvement.

The company is focused towards market share gain and volume improvement.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Results

