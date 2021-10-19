Cyient Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 429.40 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.40 crore in September 2021 up 22.58% from Rs. 350.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.90 crore in September 2021 up 28.29% from Rs. 65.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.10 crore in September 2021 up 27.57% from Rs. 105.90 crore in September 2020.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.95 in September 2020.

Cyient shares closed at 1,192.50 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.64% returns over the last 6 months and 201.67% over the last 12 months.