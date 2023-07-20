English
    CSB Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 132 crore, asset quality healthy

    CSB Bank Q1 Results: The bank’s net NPA for the quarter stood at 0.32 percent, declining from 0.60 percent on a yearly basis

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
    Private sector lender Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) reported on July 20 a net profit of Rs 132 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter, 15.8 percent higher compared to Rs 114 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    The lender's net interest income (NII) for the first quarter stood at Rs 364. cr with a Y-o-Y increase of 17 percent from Rs 311 crores.

    Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) of the bank stood at 1.27 percent, down from 1.79 percent recorded in the same quarter last year. Whereas, the net NPA (NNPA) of the lender for the quarter stood at 0.32 percent, declining from 0.60 percent on a year-on-year basis.

    The bank's total deposits grew by 21 percent YoY and are at Rs 24,475 crores compared to Rs 20,267 crores correspondingly. The bank's current account and savings account (CASA) book grew by 6 percent from Rs 7123 cr to Rs 7548 cr. The CASA ratio stood at 30.84 percent.

    Advances of the bank grew by 31 percent YoY to Rs 21103 cr as supported by a robust growth of 42 percent in gold loans on YOY basis.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 03:24 pm

