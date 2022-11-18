COSYN Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 4.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in September 2022 down 4.03% from Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 131.68% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 up 4700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

COSYN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2021.

COSYN shares closed at 20.00 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -20.32% over the last 12 months.