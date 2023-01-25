English
    Compuage Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,166.67 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Compuage Infocom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,166.67 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 1,137.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 up 9.46% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.58% from Rs. 31.09 crore in December 2021.

    Compuage Infocom
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,166.671,241.791,137.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,166.671,241.791,137.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.688.528.11
    Depreciation0.770.760.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,129.341,200.211,102.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8832.3025.88
    Other Income0.951.524.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8333.8230.15
    Interest18.1822.3219.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6511.5010.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.6511.5010.88
    Tax3.163.093.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.498.417.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.498.417.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.498.417.76
    Equity Share Capital17.1513.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.991.291.19
    Diluted EPS0.991.291.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.991.291.19
    Diluted EPS0.991.291.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
