Compuage Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,166.67 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,166.67 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 1,137.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 up 9.46% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.58% from Rs. 31.09 crore in December 2021.

Compuage Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2021.

