Colinz Labs standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2.09 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.09 1.87 1.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.09 1.87 1.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.43 0.06 0.43 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 0.34 0.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 -0.04 0.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.89 0.89 0.78 Depreciation 0.05 0.06 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.36 0.54 0.36 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.04 -0.01 Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.06 0.01 Interest 0.02 0.03 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.03 -0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.03 -0.01 Tax 0.01 -0.10 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 0.13 -0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 0.13 -0.01 Equity Share Capital 4.57 3.54 3.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.12 -- Diluted EPS 0.11 0.12 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.12 -- Diluted EPS 0.11 0.12 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited