    Coal India Q3 PAT seen up 87.8% YoY to Rs. 8,562.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 36,323.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

    January 20, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metals sector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at Rs. 8,562.6 crore up 87.8% year-on-year (up 41.7% quarter-on-quarter).


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 67.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 54.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12,383.7 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 11:42 am