    CMS Info System Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 501.44 crore, up 12.91% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 501.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.91% from Rs. 444.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.93 crore in March 2023 up 24.88% from Rs. 64.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.77 crore in March 2023 up 25.47% from Rs. 118.57 crore in March 2022.

    CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.24 in March 2022.

    CMS Info System shares closed at 312.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.

    CMS Info Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations501.44488.32444.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations501.44488.32444.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.1127.5242.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-0.850.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.3269.3959.44
    Depreciation35.4632.4227.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses268.70256.78225.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.65103.0588.57
    Other Income4.664.782.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.31107.8391.12
    Interest5.554.614.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.76103.2386.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax107.76103.2386.80
    Tax27.8327.4522.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.9375.7864.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.9375.7864.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates79.9375.7864.00
    Equity Share Capital154.40154.27153.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.184.924.24
    Diluted EPS5.014.744.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.184.924.24
    Diluted EPS5.014.744.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

