CMS Info System Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 501.44 crore, up 12.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.91% from Rs. 444.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.93 crore in March 2023 up 24.88% from Rs. 64.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.77 crore in March 2023 up 25.47% from Rs. 118.57 crore in March 2022.

CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.24 in March 2022.

CMS Info System shares closed at 312.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.