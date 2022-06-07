CMI Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, down 88.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in March 2022 down 88.18% from Rs. 68.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2022 up 74.89% from Rs. 155.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.30 crore in March 2022 down 712.72% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2021.

CMI shares closed at 28.25 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -44.61% over the last 12 months.