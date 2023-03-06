English
    Classic Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 46.54% Y-o-Y

    March 06, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Classic Global Finance and Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 46.54% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Classic Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

    Classic Global shares closed at 0.42 on March 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.23% returns over the last 6 months and -22.22% over the last 12 months.

    Classic Global Finance and Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.180.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.180.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.08----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.120.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.020.00
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.020.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.020.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.020.00
    Tax--0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.010.00
    Equity Share Capital3.673.673.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

