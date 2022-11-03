CL Educate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.71 crore, up 196.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.71 crore in September 2022 up 196.89% from Rs. 28.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2022 up 738.75% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2022 up 137.71% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2021.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.