    FM Nirmala Sitharaman At The Launch of Coal Blocks Auction
    CL Educate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.71 crore, up 196.89% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.71 crore in September 2022 up 196.89% from Rs. 28.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2022 up 738.75% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2022 up 137.71% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2021.

    CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.

    CL Educate shares closed at 160.65 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.

    CL Educate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.7166.6328.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.7166.6328.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.124.072.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.900.92-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.999.964.79
    Depreciation2.162.031.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses6.17----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.9846.1919.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.193.470.48
    Other Income1.971.651.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.165.122.01
    Interest0.640.470.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.534.651.32
    Exceptional Items--11.82--
    P/L Before Tax5.5316.471.32
    Tax1.365.910.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.1710.570.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.1710.570.50
    Equity Share Capital13.7713.9014.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.543.730.35
    Diluted EPS1.543.730.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.543.730.35
    Diluted EPS1.543.730.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm