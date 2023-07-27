English
    Cipla Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,318.19 crore, up 36.78% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,318.19 crore in June 2023 up 36.78% from Rs. 3,157.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 895.02 crore in June 2023 up 17.9% from Rs. 759.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,362.67 crore in June 2023 up 39.75% from Rs. 975.06 crore in June 2022.

    Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 11.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.98 in June 2022.

    Cipla shares closed at 1,068.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.03% returns over the last 6 months and 11.80% over the last 12 months.

    Cipla
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,857.733,485.683,069.83
    Other Operating Income460.46408.0687.30
    Total Income From Operations4,318.193,893.743,157.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials887.06757.67730.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods701.05451.92453.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-133.79203.19-38.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost661.83595.33484.77
    Depreciation135.95161.58107.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses997.351,085.85669.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,068.74638.20749.92
    Other Income157.98119.71117.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,226.72757.91867.60
    Interest0.3110.462.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,226.41747.45865.39
    Exceptional Items---185.90--
    P/L Before Tax1,226.41561.55865.39
    Tax331.39206.06221.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities895.02355.49644.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----115.16
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period895.02355.49759.16
    Equity Share Capital161.45161.43161.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.094.407.98
    Diluted EPS11.084.407.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.094.407.98
    Diluted EPS11.084.407.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 27, 2023

