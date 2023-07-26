English
    Cipla Q1 Net profit jump 45.1% to Rs 995.7crore, beats estimates

    Analysts had pegged Cipla’s net profit at Rs 813.4 crore, while revenue was estimated to be Rs 6,140.5 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST
    CIPLA Q1 earnings

     
     
    Pharma major Cipla posted a 45.1 percent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 995.7 crore for the April-June quarter as against Rs 686.38 crore clocked in the same period a year ago.

    Notably, the drugmaker's bottomline also topped the Street's estimate of Rs 813.4 crore.

    The Mumbai-based drugmaker also reported a 17.7 percent increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 6328.9 crore in comparison to Rs 5,375.20 crore recorded in the base quarter. The Street had pegged revenue for the company at Rs 6,140.5 crore for the quarter under review.

    (This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details)

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 03:20 pm

