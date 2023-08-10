Cineline India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.65 crore, up 118.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.65 crore in June 2023 up 118.52% from Rs. 16.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2023 down 782.26% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2023 up 23.31% from Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022.

Cineline India shares closed at 98.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -37.78% over the last 12 months.