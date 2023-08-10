English
    Cineline India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.65 crore, up 118.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.65 crore in June 2023 up 118.52% from Rs. 16.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2023 down 782.26% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2023 up 23.31% from Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022.

    Cineline India shares closed at 98.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -37.78% over the last 12 months.

    Cineline India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.6528.7216.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.6528.7216.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.783.231.87
    Depreciation4.793.860.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1225.4711.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.96-3.852.99
    Other Income2.081.312.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.04-2.545.81
    Interest7.177.183.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.13-9.722.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.13-9.722.46
    Tax-1.03-2.91-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.10-6.812.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----2.86
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.10-6.81-0.35
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.98-2.16-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.98-2.16-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.98-2.16-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.98-2.16-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

