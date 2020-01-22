App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cigniti Technologies Q3 net profit at Rs 28.11cr

Revenue from operations, however, grew 3 per cent to Rs 216.74 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 209.96 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cigniti Technologies on January 22 said its consolidated net profit declined marginally year-on-year to Rs 28.11 crore during the quarter ended December 2019. The company, which provides engineering and software testing services, had registered a net profit of Rs 28.79 crore during October-December 2018 quarter, Cigniti said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations, however, grew 3 per cent to Rs 216.74 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 209.96 crore in the year-ago period.

"This quarter our EBITDA is marginally low due to addition of manpower for commencement of new projects the billing of which commenced from mid-November and we expect this to even out in the coming quarters," Cigniti Technologies Chairman and MD C V Subramanyam said.

Close

"Additionally, we have made investment in sales and marketing cost which shall fuel growth in the subsequent quarters," he added.

related news

Revenue from top five clients contributed approximately 20.6 per cent of the company's revenue during the December quarter.

Travel, transport, healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector contributed the most to the revenue during December 2019 quarter.

North America and Canada accounted for 84 per cent of the revenue in the quarter under review, UK and Europe 12 per cent, while Rest of the World contributed 4 per cent.

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Cigniti Technologies #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.