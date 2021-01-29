Cigniti Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 78.69 crore, up 5.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.69 crore in December 2020 up 5.35% from Rs. 74.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in December 2020 down 16.67% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2020 down 11.23% from Rs. 20.22 crore in December 2019.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.53 in December 2019.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 390.80 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.97% returns over the last 6 months and 44.55% over the last 12 months.