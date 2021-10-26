Cigniti Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 307.90 crore, up 39.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.90 crore in September 2021 up 39.2% from Rs. 221.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021 down 12.12% from Rs. 25.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.59 crore in September 2021 down 26.61% from Rs. 47.13 crore in September 2020.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.90 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.06 in September 2020.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 583.30 on October 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.19% returns over the last 6 months and 27.25% over the last 12 months.