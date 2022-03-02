Cigniti Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 325.46 crore, up 45.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.46 crore in December 2021 up 45.36% from Rs. 223.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.55 crore in December 2021 up 0.79% from Rs. 26.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.76 crore in December 2021 up 14.98% from Rs. 36.32 crore in December 2020.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.45 in December 2020.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 503.30 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.17% returns over the last 6 months and 44.11% over the last 12 months.