Chola Fin Hold Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,625.65 crore, up 42.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,625.65 crore in June 2023 up 42.9% from Rs. 3,936.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.43 crore in June 2023 up 38.86% from Rs. 267.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,129.87 crore in June 2023 up 58.96% from Rs. 1,968.91 crore in June 2022.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 19.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.25 in June 2022.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 926.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.71% returns over the last 6 months and 38.93% over the last 12 months.