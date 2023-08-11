English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chola Fin Hold Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,625.65 crore, up 42.9% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,625.65 crore in June 2023 up 42.9% from Rs. 3,936.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.43 crore in June 2023 up 38.86% from Rs. 267.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,129.87 crore in June 2023 up 58.96% from Rs. 1,968.91 crore in June 2022.

    Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 19.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.25 in June 2022.

    Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 926.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.71% returns over the last 6 months and 38.93% over the last 12 months.

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,625.655,186.073,936.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,625.655,186.073,936.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost499.05560.47366.16
    Depreciation51.9049.5040.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies372.63102.10299.32
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,713.041,581.101,328.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,989.032,892.901,902.21
    Other Income88.9495.1626.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,077.972,988.061,928.25
    Interest2,012.701,742.911,137.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,065.271,245.15790.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,065.271,245.15790.96
    Tax270.17345.73203.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities795.10899.42587.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period795.10899.42587.19
    Minority Interest-420.35-492.87-314.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.321.35-4.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates371.43407.90267.49
    Equity Share Capital18.7818.7818.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7821.7214.25
    Diluted EPS19.7821.7214.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7821.7214.25
    Diluted EPS19.7821.7214.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chola Fin Hold #Cholamandalam Financial Holdings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!