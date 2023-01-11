CESC Q3 PAT may dip 0.9% YoY to Rs. 182.4 cr: HDFC Securities

CESC | CMP: Rs 74.50 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the power utility company reported a 9% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 305 crore for quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 12% YoY to Rs 3,913 crore, but EBIDTA fell 46.4% to Rs 490 crore and margin dropped more than 13 percentage points on higher input cost.

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects CESC to report net profit at Rs. 182.4 crore down 0.9% year-on-year (down 25% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 24.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,717.2 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 224.8 crore.

