    CESC Q3 PAT may dip 0.9% YoY to Rs. 182.4 cr: HDFC Securities

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 24.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,717.2 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

    January 11, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
    CESC | CMP: Rs 74.50 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the power utility company reported a 9% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 305 crore for quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 12% YoY to Rs 3,913 crore, but EBIDTA fell 46.4% to Rs 490 crore and margin dropped more than 13 percentage points on higher input cost.

    HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects CESC to report net profit at Rs. 182.4 crore down 0.9% year-on-year (down 25% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 24.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,717.2 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 224.8 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

