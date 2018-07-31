CDSL standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 36.44 crore

Central Depository Services Ltd has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 36.44 crore and a net profit of Rs 16.33 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Central Depository Services Ltd has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 36.44 crore and a net profit of Rs 16.33 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 32.48 crore and net profit was Rs 19.32 crore. CDSL shares closed at 266.75 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -21.45% over the last 12 months. Central Depository Services Ltd Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 36.44 41.93 32.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 36.44 41.93 32.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.03 8.58 6.41 Depreciation 2.26 2.43 0.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.21 9.95 9.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.93 20.97 15.69 Other Income 3.97 6.92 7.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.90 27.89 22.73 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.90 27.89 22.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.90 27.89 22.73 Tax 5.57 8.30 3.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.33 19.59 19.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.33 19.59 19.32 Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.88 1.85 Diluted EPS 1.56 1.88 1.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.88 1.85 Diluted EPS 1.56 1.88 1.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:22 pm