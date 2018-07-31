App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:43 PM IST

CDSL standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 36.44 crore

Central Depository Services Ltd has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 36.44 crore and a net profit of Rs 16.33 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Central Depository Services Ltd has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 36.44 crore and a net profit of Rs 16.33 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 32.48 crore and net profit was Rs 19.32 crore.
CDSL shares closed at 266.75 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -21.45% over the last 12 months.
Central Depository Services Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.44 41.93 32.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.44 41.93 32.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.03 8.58 6.41
Depreciation 2.26 2.43 0.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.21 9.95 9.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.93 20.97 15.69
Other Income 3.97 6.92 7.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.90 27.89 22.73
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.90 27.89 22.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.90 27.89 22.73
Tax 5.57 8.30 3.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.33 19.59 19.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.33 19.59 19.32
Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 1.88 1.85
Diluted EPS 1.56 1.88 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 1.88 1.85
Diluted EPS 1.56 1.88 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #CDSL #Central Depository Services Ltd #Finance - Investments #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.