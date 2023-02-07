Captain Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.63 crore, up 64.27% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Captain Polyplast are:Net Sales at Rs 71.63 crore in December 2022 up 64.27% from Rs. 43.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 565.64% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2022 up 60.7% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.
Captain Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.
|Captain Poly shares closed at 20.75 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.
|Captain Polyplast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.63
|35.57
|43.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.63
|35.57
|43.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.29
|27.40
|31.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.97
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|-1.25
|1.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.47
|1.97
|2.33
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.48
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.96
|6.43
|5.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.14
|0.55
|2.47
|Other Income
|2.90
|1.90
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.04
|2.45
|2.88
|Interest
|2.41
|2.12
|2.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.64
|0.33
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.64
|0.33
|0.49
|Tax
|0.10
|0.24
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.54
|0.09
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.54
|0.09
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.02
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.02
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.02
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.02
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited