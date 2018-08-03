Capital First consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,045.41 crore

Capital First has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,045.41 crore and a net profit of Rs 101.52 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs -0.21 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 808.83 crore and net profit was Rs 66.96 crore, and other income Rs -0.21 crore.
Capital First shares closed at 543.50 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.29% returns over the last 6 months and -30.38% over the last 12 months.
Capital First
Consolidated Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
1,045.41
1,093.96
808.83
Other Operating Income
--
--
--
Total Income From Operations
1,045.41
1,093.96
808.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
--
--
--
Purchase of Traded Goods
--
--
--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
--
--
--
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
123.92
95.27
69.88
Depreciation
6.38
9.12
5.71
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
312.36
464.78
338.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
602.75
524.79
394.28
Other Income
9.57
10.63
11.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
612.32
535.43
405.89
Interest
453.27
392.59
306.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
159.05
142.83
99.42
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
159.05
142.83
99.42
Tax
57.33
47.35
32.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
101.72
95.48
67.17
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
-0.21
-0.23
-0.21
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
101.52
95.25
66.96
Minority Interest
--
--
--
Share Of P/L Of Associates
--
--
--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates
101.52
95.25
66.96
Equity Share Capital
99.02
98.97
97.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
10.26
9.63
6.87
Diluted EPS
9.75
9.24
6.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
10.26
9.63
6.87
Diluted EPS
9.75
9.24
6.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)