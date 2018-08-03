Capital First consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,045.41 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,045.41 1,093.96 808.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,045.41 1,093.96 808.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 123.92 95.27 69.88 Depreciation 6.38 9.12 5.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 312.36 464.78 338.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 602.75 524.79 394.28 Other Income 9.57 10.63 11.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 612.32 535.43 405.89 Interest 453.27 392.59 306.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 159.05 142.83 99.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 159.05 142.83 99.42 Tax 57.33 47.35 32.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.72 95.48 67.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.21 -0.23 -0.21 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.52 95.25 66.96 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 101.52 95.25 66.96 Equity Share Capital 99.02 98.97 97.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.26 9.63 6.87 Diluted EPS 9.75 9.24 6.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.26 9.63 6.87 Diluted EPS 9.75 9.24 6.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited