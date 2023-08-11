Calcom Vision Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.08 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.08 crore in June 2023 up 9.99% from Rs. 30.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 46.42% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2023 up 9.3% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022.

Calcom Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 169.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.97% returns over the last 6 months and 78.27% over the last 12 months.