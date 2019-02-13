C & C Construct Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 221.51 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for C & C Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 221.51 crore in December 2018 down 2.1% from Rs. 226.26 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2018 down 233.74% from Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2018 down 64.52% from Rs. 41.88 crore in December 2017.
C & C Construct shares closed at 19.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.50% returns over the last 6 months and -72.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|C & C Constructions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|221.51
|242.74
|226.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|221.51
|242.74
|226.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|184.26
|194.13
|159.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.41
|13.43
|15.49
|Depreciation
|7.30
|6.69
|7.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.47
|11.26
|9.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.07
|17.23
|35.21
|Other Income
|-3.51
|10.42
|-0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.56
|27.66
|34.81
|Interest
|23.37
|18.06
|30.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.82
|9.60
|4.39
|Exceptional Items
|6.12
|5.08
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.70
|14.68
|4.39
|Tax
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-2.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.56
|14.81
|7.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.56
|14.81
|7.15
|Equity Share Capital
|25.45
|25.45
|25.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|5.82
|2.81
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|5.82
|2.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|5.82
|2.81
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|5.82
|2.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited