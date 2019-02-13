C & C Construct Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 221.51 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.51 crore in December 2018 down 2.1% from Rs. 226.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2018 down 233.74% from Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2018 down 64.52% from Rs. 41.88 crore in December 2017.

C & C Construct shares closed at 19.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.50% returns over the last 6 months and -72.12% over the last 12 months.