Buy The Anup Engineering; target of Rs 1265: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on The Anup Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1265 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

August 05, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on The Anup Engineering


Anup Engineering is one of the leading process equipment manufacturers with special focus on heat exchangers. The company has a facility in Odhav, Gujarat and is currently in the process of making a greenfield expansion in Kheda The company aims to achieve a topline target of Rs 1000 crore by 2025


Outlook


We revise our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock. We value Anup at Rs 1265 i.e. 18x P/E on FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 5, 2021 11:14 am

