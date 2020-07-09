App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ISGEC Heavy Engineering; target of Rs 330: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on ISGEC Heavy Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated July 08, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on ISGEC Heavy Engineering


ISGEC Heavy Engineering’s (ISGEC) management, in their concall, shared confidence on buoyancy in certain segments of domestic market like FGD, refinery, civil infra, petchem, fertilisers, hospitals and airports. Pace of execution continues to be slow, impacted by labour unavailability (currently at 75%). The impact on manufacturing margin in Q4FY20 was due to delay in dispatch of equipment and management sees sustainable margins in manufacturing segment at 9% and EPC segment at 5%. The directors’ remuneration will be cut by 75% and a 5-30% cut in the salary of white collar employees (> Rs800,000 per annum salary) is expected to reduce overall staff costs by ~15% for FY21. Current orderbook at Rs69bn (1.4x TTM sales) provides growth visibility.



Outlook


We factor-in 8% standalone earnings growth over FY20-FY22E and maintain BUY rating on the stock with an unchanged SoTPbased target price of Rs330.




For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #ISGEC Heavy Engineering #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.