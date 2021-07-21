MARKET NEWS

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated July 20, 2021.

July 21, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Indian Bank


Indian Bank has benefited the most from the merger with Allahabad Bank(CASA@41%) and has largely completed the integration process. It is now gearing up to accelerate growth with a strong capital buffer (CET 1 of 11.6% post recent QIP). We expect a sharp improvement in RoE to 13% by FY24E from 4% post-merger in FY20. We upgrade it to Buy with a revised TP of Rs225 (0.7x Jun'23E ABV). In Q1, the bank once again delivered a strong beat on PAT at Rs11.8bn (est. Rs7.7bn), mainly driven by better NIMs, higher other income, and tax reversal benefits from c/fwd accumulated losses. Despite higher slippages (mainly in SME), GNPA moderated further to 9.7% due to aggressive w-offs.




Outlook


We expect a sharp improvement in RoE to 13% by FY24E from 4% post-merger in FY20. We upgrade it to Buy with a revised TP of Rs225 (0.7x Jun'23E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Indian Bank #Recommendations
first published: Jul 21, 2021 01:31 pm

