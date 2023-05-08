Britannia Industries: Margins at peak levels, adjacent categories in the spotlight

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Results above expectations Margins improved on the back of pricing action initiated Market share gains continue Neutral stance, given that margins are at the peak Britannia Industries Ltd (BIL; CMP: Rs 4,624; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,11,375 crore) saw another quarter of high growth. Adjacent categories (cake, rusk, wafers, milk shakes, dairy) will witness higher growth rate, going ahead, compared to biscuits. March 2023 quarter performance Net sales grew by 14 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of a 1 percent volume growth while...