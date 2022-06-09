Bombay Rayon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y
June 09, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Rayon Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in March 2022 down 11.27% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 614.82 crore in March 2022 down 261.79% from Rs. 380.01 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.93 crore in March 2022 up 64.5% from Rs. 95.58 crore in March 2021.
Bombay Rayon shares closed at 5.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)
|Bombay Rayon Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.30
|18.84
|29.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.30
|18.84
|29.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.68
|21.12
|18.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.39
|-8.55
|35.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.66
|10.64
|11.56
|Depreciation
|13.44
|16.92
|12.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.95
|61.88
|72.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.82
|-83.17
|-121.40
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.27
|13.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.37
|-82.90
|-108.25
|Interest
|13.82
|22.81
|34.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.19
|-105.71
|-143.19
|Exceptional Items
|-670.67
|-217.40
|466.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-731.86
|-323.11
|323.75
|Tax
|-117.04
|-3.10
|-56.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-614.82
|-320.01
|380.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-614.82
|-320.01
|380.01
|Equity Share Capital
|317.48
|317.48
|317.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.48
|-10.08
|11.97
|Diluted EPS
|-19.48
|-10.08
|11.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.48
|-10.08
|11.97
|Diluted EPS
|-19.48
|-10.08
|11.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited