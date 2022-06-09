Bombay Rayon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in March 2022 down 11.27% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 614.82 crore in March 2022 down 261.79% from Rs. 380.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.93 crore in March 2022 up 64.5% from Rs. 95.58 crore in March 2021.

Bombay Rayon shares closed at 5.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)