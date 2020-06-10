Bombay Dyeing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 313.10 crore, down 88.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.10 crore in March 2020 down 88.76% from Rs. 2,786.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.78 crore in March 2020 down 96.19% from Rs. 1,253.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.81 crore in March 2020 down 101.79% from Rs. 1,389.80 crore in March 2019.

Bombay Dyeing EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2020 from Rs. 60.68 in March 2019.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 68.55 on June 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -44.29% over the last 12 months.