Bombay Dyeing Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 648.57 crore, up 63.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 648.57 crore in June 2019 up 63.18% from Rs. 397.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.65 crore in June 2019 up 129.5% from Rs. 93.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.54 crore in June 2019 up 636.17% from Rs. 21.40 crore in June 2018.

Bombay Dyeing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.54 in June 2018.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 115.05 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -57.16% over the last 12 months.