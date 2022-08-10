Bombay Dyeing Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.37 crore, up 59.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 606.37 crore in June 2022 up 59.21% from Rs. 380.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.82 crore in June 2022 up 28.81% from Rs. 107.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.68 crore in June 2022 up 203.98% from Rs. 17.33 crore in June 2021.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 100.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.50% over the last 12 months.