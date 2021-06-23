Blue Blends Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 50.61% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Blends (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in March 2021 up 50.61% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021 up 88.65% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2021 down 79.26% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2020.
|Blue Blends (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.70
|4.12
|3.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.70
|4.12
|3.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.35
|1.35
|0.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.34
|0.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.41
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.47
|1.63
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.15
|0.63
|7.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.76
|-0.24
|-6.20
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|1.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.73
|-0.24
|-4.54
|Interest
|-7.24
|2.47
|2.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-2.71
|-6.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|-2.71
|-6.79
|Tax
|0.28
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.77
|-2.71
|-6.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.77
|-2.71
|-6.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.77
|-2.71
|-6.79
|Equity Share Capital
|21.65
|21.65
|21.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-1.25
|-3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-1.25
|-3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-1.25
|-3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-1.25
|-3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited