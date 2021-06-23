Blue Blends Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 50.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in March 2021 up 50.61% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021 up 88.65% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2021 down 79.26% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2020.

Blue Blends shares closed at 0.80 on October 26, 2020 (NSE)