BLB Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.08 crore, down 58.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.08 crore in September 2022 down 58.68% from Rs. 99.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2022 down 27.7% from Rs. 4.08 crore in September 2021.

BLB EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2021.

BLB shares closed at 20.75 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.76% returns over the last 6 months and 67.34% over the last 12 months.