    Bisil Plast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 17.88% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bisil Plast are:Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 17.88% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 8100% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.Bisil Plast shares closed at 3.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE)
    Bisil Plast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.381.870.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.381.870.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.341.690.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.00----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.020.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.150.00
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.150.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.150.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.150.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.150.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.150.00
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.03--
    Diluted EPS--0.03--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.03--
    Diluted EPS--0.03--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

