Birla Cable Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.70 crore, up 39.84% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cable are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.70 crore in December 2022 up 39.84% from Rs. 142.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 up 84.86% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 up 62.56% from Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2021.

    Birla Cable
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.70199.34142.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.70199.34142.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.34166.98112.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-10.61-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.998.146.43
    Depreciation2.592.642.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4517.9413.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3414.257.57
    Other Income1.861.440.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2115.698.23
    Interest4.033.452.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1712.246.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.1712.246.04
    Tax2.873.061.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.309.184.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.309.184.49
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.773.061.50
    Diluted EPS2.773.061.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.773.061.50
    Diluted EPS2.773.061.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
