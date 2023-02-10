Birla Cable Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.70 crore, up 39.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.70 crore in December 2022 up 39.84% from Rs. 142.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 up 84.86% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 up 62.56% from Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2021.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2021.

Birla Cable shares closed at 144.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.52% returns over the last 6 months and 25.08% over the last 12 months.