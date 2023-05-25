Binani Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.43 crore in March 2023 down 13354.17% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.51 crore in March 2023 down 5898.16% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022.

Binani Ind shares closed at 23.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE)