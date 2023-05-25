English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Binani Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.43 crore in March 2023 down 13354.17% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.51 crore in March 2023 down 5898.16% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022.

    Binani Ind shares closed at 23.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE)

    Binani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.420.360.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.420.360.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.050.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.330.37
    Depreciation0.020.020.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.31-0.330.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-95.350.29-0.27
    Other Income0.820.031.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-94.530.321.57
    Interest0.900.900.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-95.43-0.580.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-95.43-0.580.72
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-95.43-0.580.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-95.43-0.580.72
    Equity Share Capital31.3831.3831.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-30.42-0.180.23
    Diluted EPS-30.42-0.180.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-30.42-0.180.23
    Diluted EPS-30.42-0.180.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Binani Ind #Binani Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:11 pm