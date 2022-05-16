English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LIC listing tomorrow | Big PSU IPOs laggards on Indian bourses

    India's biggest PSU IPO was Coal India, which listed in November 2010 with an issue price of Rs 245 a share. Currently it trades more than 42 percent lower than its issue price. The firm raised over Rs 15,000 crore via the IPO.

    Ravindra Sonavane
    May 16, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

    Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer, will list its shares on the stock exchanges on May 17. But many analysts have suggested flat to negative listing due to volatility in the global equity markets. The grey market premium of LIC is currently in the negative territory, trading at a discount of nearly Rs 30 a share.

    In the last 10 years, initial public offerings (IPOs) of big state-run firms have not created any blockbusters as such and mostly traded below their respective offer price.

    Analysts say PSU stocks by definition are listed due to divestment, and their objective of social good over wealth creation impacts the perception of investors, and in turn valuation matrix. Hence, it does not come as a surprise that PSU IPOs have historically remained lacklustre and have not turned into blockbusters.

    India's biggest PSU IPO was Coal India Ltd, which was listed in November 2010 with an issue price of Rs 245 a share. It currently trades over 42 percent lower than its issue price. The firm raised over Rs 15,000 crore through the IPO.

    The second largest PSU IPO was General Insurance Corp which listed in October 2017. The firm raised over Rs 11,000 crore through the share sale. Currently, it trades nearly 73 percent lower than its issue price.

    Close

    Related stories

    New India Assurance and NHPC Ltd ranked third and fourth and both were listed in November 2017 and September 2009 respectively. Both are currently trading below their offer price. In the case of NHPC, the interesting part is that it never crossed its IPO issue price since listing.

    The table below suggests how big IPOs of PSUs performed since listing in the last 10 years.

    Big PSU IPOs



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ravindra Sonavane
    Tags: #buzzing stock #IPO #IPO - News #LIC IPO #PSU
    first published: May 16, 2022 08:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.